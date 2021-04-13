WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)Hit 5
03-19-24-34-42
(three, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
02-05-06-07-13-23-31-34-35-37-39-55-56-58-61-63-68-69-73-74
(two, five, six, seven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four)Match 4
01-04-13-16
(one, four, thirteen, sixteen)Mega Millions
10-15-19-45-68, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $220 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
