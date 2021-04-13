Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 13 8:30 AM Economic Alliance Snohomish County discussion on relationship with China (virtual) – Economic Alliance Snohomish County holds virtual ‘Coffee Chat’ on ‘Rebuilding Relationships with China’ with WSCRC’s Norwell Coquillard, High Peak Strategy’s Spencer Cohen, and IM2China’s David Zhou

Weblinks: http://www.economicalliancesc.org, https://twitter.com/econalliancesc

Contacts: EASC, info@economicalliancesc.org , 1 425 743 4567

Tuesday, Apr. 13 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith keynotes Reagan Institute event on ‘The Future of Defense Spending’ (virtual) – Reagan Institute hosts ‘The Future of Defense Spending: Strategic Choices and Hard Tradeoffs’ virtual event, with keynote from Democratic Rep. Adam Smith on his priorities for the House Armed Services Committee, particularly those related to the defense budget. He then participates in a moderated discussion with Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim, before participating in a panel discussion on the recent CSBA-Reagan Institute report, ‘America’s Strategic Choices: Defense Spending in a Post-COVID-19 World’ with NDIA President and CEO Gen. (Ret.) Hawk Carlisle, CSBA President and CEO Thomas Mahnken, and American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow Mackenzie Eaglen

Weblinks: http://www.reaganfoundation.org, https://twitter.com/ronaldreagan40

Contacts: Pinkston for the Reagan Institute, reagan@pinkston.co

The event will be livestreamed. The Reagan Institute encourages members of the media to submit questions for Chairman Smith or the panel in advance to press@reaganfoundation.org. Media must RSVP to reagan@pinkston.co.

Tuesday, Apr. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Tuesday, Apr. 13 12:00 PM Seattle City Council Governance and Education Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Thursday, Apr. 15 9:15 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

For the April 14 session, join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94816998657?pwd=Q2RNZi80TXlkOHlKcUxwMXo1eTNxUT09 Meeting ID: 948 1699 8657, Password: 403334. * For the April 15 session, join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91612486582?pwd=S3pBVnI0R0MydzkzdzlSOUhlbzRDUT09 Meeting ID: 916 1248 6582, Password: 939116.

Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Washington State Fair Spring Fair – Washington State Fair Spring Fair, featuring The Dark Knights Jousting Show, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, and DockDogs

Location: Puyallup, WA

Weblinks: http://www.thefair.com/, https://twitter.com/WAStateFair

Contacts: Stacy Van Horne, Washington State Fair, StacyV@thefair.com, 1 253 312 4481