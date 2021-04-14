Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that they were looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan Sexton was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19, 2020. Taryn Summers was last seen on Monday. The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the children were related, and didn’t immediately respond to phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case. Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation. Kootenai County prosecutor Barry McHugh says communication between jail staffers was shoddy and and jail policies on medical evaluations weren’t followed, but the conduct didn’t meet the standard for criminal charges.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two bills that cleared the Idaho House with overwhelming Republican support to defund Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office for not being sufficiently partisan have died in the Senate. The powerful Republican chairwoman and chairman of Senate committees with control of the bills said Monday that they will not get hearings. The senators say the legislation could cost Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars. Republican lawmakers in the House are frustrated with Wasden. He declined to join a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election and warned some legislation is unconstitutional. He’s angered Republicans by insisting on maximizing profit from logging, grazing and mining leases on state-owned land.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Park officials in Yellowstone National Park report that efforts to protect threatened native cutthroat trout have progressed but that but concerns remain after officials discovered another invasive fish species. Yellowstone fisheries biologist Todd Koel said officials first discovered a small cisco fish native to the Great Lakes two years ago. Officials said it is unclear how the fish arrived in the park because the park has no natural connections to the lakes. The discovery came as the park has made significant progress in suppressing invasive lake trout. The trout population has declined more than 80% because of the efforts but officials now worry about the ciscos.