Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has asked the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move follows guidance of the federal government regarding the appearance of blood clots in six women across the country. The blood clots have affected women ages 18 to 48. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Johnson & Johnson shots have been a small part of the vaccination campaign in the Pacific Northwest, with 81,255 Oregonians having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of almost 1.5 million who are fully or partially vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A large winery in outside Eugene has notified its workers that they must show proof they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports many workplaces are weighing similar requirements. King Estate Winery Chief Operating Officer Brent Stone says the winery has about 70 employees with workers working close together on bottling lines. Stone says King Estate has offered on-site vaccination clinics and an additional vacation day as incentive, as well as paid sick time for recovery from the vaccine. University of Oregon Law School Associate Professor Liz Tippet said, for the most part, employers can require their workers to get the vaccine but she expects most won’t go that far.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new FBI-led task force will work with police in Portland, Oregon, to build cases against people responsible for an increase in shootings. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports creating a multi-agency Metro Safe Streets Task Force came after much negotiation and a guarantee for set boundaries on Portland officers’ participation. Under a memorandum of understanding, 20 Portland officers working with the task force will be deputized as federal officers but won’t do immigration or crowd control enforcement in coordination or on behalf of federal law enforcement. The collaboration will bring federal money to local police agencies to do the post-shooting investigative work as well as equipment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks at officers. Police say at least 200 people gathered at a building that houses the offices of several law enforcement agencies and broke windows and tore down exterior light fixtures. Police shot munitions and used flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd. It’s unclear if any arrests were made. The evening began as a vigil for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.