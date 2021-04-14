Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has accused the Parler social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Parler lawyer Angelo Calfo disputed the claim. He argued that the burden was on Amazon to prove who owns Parler. Calfo said the ownership documents were sealed to protect the identities of the parties due to threats of violence. The dispute began in January after Amazon Web Services stopped working with Parler following the insurrection in Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot for the second night in a row after a crowd of about 100 people set out on a “direct action” march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association office — where fires were ignited. Portland police say one person was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. In Seattle, three people face charges after demonstrators gathered outside the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct for a Daunte Wright vigil. Police say two people were arrested for graffiti and another for obstruction. In Portland, people left after the arrests. In total, the incident lasted less than 30 minutes.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 1979, Kenneth Bell, a 22-year-old California man, went missing as he was apparently traveling to Washington state to visit family. On Tuesday, investigators announced they have identified skeletal human remains found in January in a wilderness area in Oregon as those of Bell. Bell, formerly of Contra Costa County near San Francisco, was identified from personal effects found with the body,. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office previously declared the case a homicide. Bell’s mother has died since she reported her son missing in 1979, when he would have been 22 years old. He worked in the timber industry in the late 1970s.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New reports released by the state auditor’s office say the amount of fraudulent unemployment benefits distributed in Washington state during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was likely higher than the $647 million identified by the state Employment Security Department. The auditor’s office indicated that the amount could exceed $1 billion, but said that number can’t be confirmed until the department finishes working through questionable claims. In its written response to the reports, the department said that the higher number “represents a gross mischaracterization of possible fraud loss.”