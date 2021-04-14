Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jaylen Brown added 24 points and Kemba Walker had 21 for Boston, winners of six of their last seven games. Damian Lillard had 28 points and 10 assists, and Carmelo Anthony had 25 points off the bench for Portland.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery, manager Scott Servais said. Paxton left his April 6 start — his first since returning to Seattle on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal — with left elbow discomfort. Paxton received a second opinion Monday, when the need for surgery was confirmed.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split. Baltimore had lost four in a row and six of seven. Seattle’s three-game winning streak was halted. Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Kraken couldn’t finalize any moves at the trade deadline because they’re not the NHL’s 32nd team until the final expansion payment is made. But that doesn’t mean general manager Ron Francis couldn’t make a handshake deal or two. And Francis was certainly monitoring as the 31 existing teams shuffled decks for one of the final times before the expansion draft in July. He said nothing that went on surprised Seattle’s staff. Perhaps that’s because his colleagues around the league were far more aware this time about the impending expansion than in 2017 when George McPhee and the Vegas Golden Knights came in.