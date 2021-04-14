ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-05-10-11-24

(one, five, ten, eleven, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $39,000

Lotto America

02-03-06-38-39, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(two, three, six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.91 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Pick 3 Day

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

Pick 3 Night

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-6-5-1

(three, six, five, one)

Pick 4 Night

8-0-0-0

(eight, zero, zero, zero)

Powerball

13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Weekly Grand

01-04-07-19-25

(one, four, seven, nineteen, twenty-five)