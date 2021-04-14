AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 14.

Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:00 AM Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Jennifer Jones, BLM, jenniferjones@blm.gov, 1 208 373 4016

Register: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_xwv90S2YSi6TymQaJrFPdw

Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little provides remarks at the Idaho Workforce Development Council meeting

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 14 4:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education special Board meeting

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Sun Valley Film Festival 10th annual film festival (virtual)

Weblinks: http://sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/sunvalleyfilm

Contacts: Sabina Dana Plasse, SVFF , dana@sunvalleyfilmfestival.org, 1 917 364 2915

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Idaho Idaho Department of Labor hosts multi-employer job fair

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W Spectrum St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Anthony De Ville, Idaho Department of Labor, anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 3575

Friday, Apr. 16 – Sunday, Apr. 18 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races – 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races including boat show * Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Riggins, ID

Weblinks: http://www.rigginsidaho.com/

Contacts: Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, visitrigginsidaho@gmail.com