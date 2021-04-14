Idaho Daybook
Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 14.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.
To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:00 AM Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council meeting (virtual)
Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational
Contacts: Jennifer Jones, BLM, jenniferjones@blm.gov, 1 208 373 4016
Register: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_xwv90S2YSi6TymQaJrFPdw
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little provides remarks at the Idaho Workforce Development Council meeting
Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID
Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov
Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 14 9:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little provides remarks at the Idaho Workforce Development Council meeting
Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov
Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 14 4:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education special Board meeting
Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID
Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE
Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA
——————–
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Sun Valley Film Festival 10th annual film festival (virtual)
Weblinks: http://sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/sunvalleyfilm
Contacts: Sabina Dana Plasse, SVFF , dana@sunvalleyfilmfestival.org, 1 917 364 2915
——————–
——————–
NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Idaho Idaho Department of Labor hosts multi-employer job fair
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W Spectrum St, Boise, ID
Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov
Contacts: Anthony De Ville, Idaho Department of Labor, anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 3575
——————–
——————–
Friday, Apr. 16 – Sunday, Apr. 18 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races – 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races including boat show * Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Location: Riggins, ID
Weblinks: http://www.rigginsidaho.com/
Contacts: Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, visitrigginsidaho@gmail.com
Comments