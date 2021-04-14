Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JAIL STARVATION DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case. Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation. Kootenai County prosecutor Barry McHugh says communication between jail staffers was shoddy and and jail policies on medical evaluations weren’t followed, but the conduct didn’t meet the standard for criminal charges.

IDAHO-DEFUNDING-ATTORNEY-GENERAL

Bills to defund Idaho GOP attorney general’s office are dead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two bills that cleared the Idaho House with overwhelming Republican support to defund Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office for not being sufficiently partisan have died in the Senate. The powerful Republican chairwoman and chairman of Senate committees with control of the bills said Monday that they will not get hearings. The senators say the legislation could cost Idaho taxpayers millions of dollars. Republican lawmakers in the House are frustrated with Wasden. He declined to join a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election and warned some legislation is unconstitutional. He’s angered Republicans by insisting on maximizing profit from logging, grazing and mining leases on state-owned land.

TROUT PROTECTION-INVASIVE SPECIES

Yellowstone officials work to remove invasive fish species

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Park officials in Yellowstone National Park report that efforts to protect threatened native cutthroat trout have progressed but that but concerns remain after officials discovered another invasive fish species. Yellowstone fisheries biologist Todd Koel said officials first discovered a small cisco fish native to the Great Lakes two years ago. Officials said it is unclear how the fish arrived in the park because the park has no natural connections to the lakes. The discovery came as the park has made significant progress in suppressing invasive lake trout. The trout population has declined more than 80% because of the efforts but officials now worry about the ciscos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-IDAHO

Idaho joins pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health agency is recommending that health care providers stop using a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for now while federal agencies investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots. The recommendation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare came Tuesday morning, shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a national “pause” on use of the single-dose vaccine also called Janssen. State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says people with a scheduled appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should work with the provider to postpone the appointment until more is known, or consider getting a different vaccine.

IDAHO TEACHER PAY

Idaho House kills $1.1 billion teacher pay bill on tie vote

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has rejected legislation to pay $1.1 billion to Idaho’s K-12 teachers amid concerns about what is being taught in schools. Lawmakers deadlocked 34-34 Tuesday in a tie vote that means the bill fails to advance. The defeat means the must-pass budget bill goes back to the Legislature’s budget committee to be reworked. Opponents of the bill say they respect and support teachers, but the legislation needs to have language prohibiting teaching of some ideas. Opponents specifically targeted critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influences politics, culture and the law. Supporters say budget bills shouldn’t involve policy, and Idaho teachers deserve the money.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

House panel OKs changes to bill trimming governor’s powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved Senate changes to a bill trimming a governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate. Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods. Another bill already sent to the governor targets a governor’s emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. The bill approved by the House panel now goes to the full House and, if approved, will go to the governor.