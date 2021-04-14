Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE OREGON

Following feds, Oregon pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has asked the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The move follows guidance of the federal government regarding the appearance of blood clots in six women across the country. The blood clots have affected women ages 18 to 48. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Johnson & Johnson shots have been a small part of the vaccination campaign in the Pacific Northwest, with 81,255 Oregonians having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of almost 1.5 million who are fully or partially vaccinated.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MANDATES

Oregon employers mull requiring COVID-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A large winery in outside Eugene has notified its workers that they must show proof they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports many workplaces are weighing similar requirements. King Estate Winery Chief Operating Officer Brent Stone says the winery has about 70 employees with workers working close together on bottling lines. Stone says King Estate has offered on-site vaccination clinics and an additional vacation day as incentive, as well as paid sick time for recovery from the vaccine. University of Oregon Law School Associate Professor Liz Tippet said, for the most part, employers can require their workers to get the vaccine but she expects most won’t go that far.

GUN VIOLENCE-FBI TASK FORCE

FBI-led task force created to fight Portland gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new FBI-led task force will work with police in Portland, Oregon, to build cases against people responsible for an increase in shootings. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports creating a multi-agency Metro Safe Streets Task Force came after much negotiation and a guarantee for set boundaries on Portland officers’ participation. Under a memorandum of understanding, 20 Portland officers working with the task force will be deputized as federal officers but won’t do immigration or crowd control enforcement in coordination or on behalf of federal law enforcement. The collaboration will bring federal money to local police agencies to do the post-shooting investigative work as well as equipment.

POLICE SHOOTING PROTEST

Portland police declares riot after vigil for Daunte Wright

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of a Black man in Minnesota turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks at officers. Police say at least 200 people gathered at a building that houses the offices of several law enforcement agencies and broke windows and tore down exterior light fixtures. Police shot munitions and used flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd. It’s unclear if any arrests were made. The evening began as a vigil for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

BIAS CRIME

Man arrested on bias crime, disorderly conduct charges

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested and accused of a bias crime and disorderly conduct in a neighbor dispute. The Albany Democrat Herald reports Joshua Grigo was arrested over the weekend. According to Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles, the incident was reported Friday. Police say a neighborhood disagreement occurred between children and then parents intervened. Police say Grigo threatened another parent and made disparaging comments about the parent being of Mexican decent and about his sexuality. The incident was recorded on video and police say Grigo admitted to information seen on the video. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.

OR-SKELETAL REMAINS IDENTIFIED

Skeletal remains identified as man who disappeared in 1979

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 1979, Kenneth Bell, a 22-year-old California man, went missing as he was apparently traveling to Washington state to visit family. On Tuesday, investigators announced they have identified skeletal human remains found in January in a wilderness area in Oregon as those of Bell. Bell, formerly of Contra Costa County near San Francisco, was identified from personal effects found with the body,. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office previously declared the case a homicide. Bell’s mother has died since she reported her son missing in 1979, when he would have been 22 years old. He worked in the timber industry in the late 1970s.

ILLEGAL WILDLIFE SALES

Woman gets probation for unlawful sale of pangolin scales

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who illegally imported pangolin scales and sold them to an undercover officer was sentenced to three years of federal probation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Agnes Yu who has co-owned Wing Ming Herbs in Southeast Portland for about 20 years said the scales are believed to have medicinal properties and used to help promote the production of breast milk. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory later confirmed the scales were from the species of scaled anteater-like mammals endemic to Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. All commercial trafficking in pangolins is prohibited.

TEEN DEATH-STARVATION

Examiner’s office: Teen died of starvation, neglect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect. The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27. No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case. On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide. His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.