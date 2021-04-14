Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS

Protests in Portland, Seattle, lead to several arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot for the second night in a row after a crowd of about 100 people set out on a “direct action” march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association office — where fires were ignited. Portland police say one person was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. In Seattle, three people face charges after demonstrators gathered outside the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct for a Daunte Wright vigil. Police say two people were arrested for graffiti and another for obstruction. In Portland, people left after the arrests. In total, the incident lasted less than 30 minutes.

OR-SKELETAL REMAINS IDENTIFIED

Skeletal remains identified as man who disappeared in 1979

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 1979, Kenneth Bell, a 22-year-old California man, went missing as he was apparently traveling to Washington state to visit family. On Tuesday, investigators announced they have identified skeletal human remains found in January in a wilderness area in Oregon as those of Bell. Bell, formerly of Contra Costa County near San Francisco, was identified from personal effects found with the body,. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office previously declared the case a homicide. Bell’s mother has died since she reported her son missing in 1979, when he would have been 22 years old. He worked in the timber industry in the late 1970s.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD-AUDIT

Audit: Unemployment fraud likely higher than $647 million

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New reports released by the state auditor’s office say the amount of fraudulent unemployment benefits distributed in Washington state during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was likely higher than the $647 million identified by the state Employment Security Department. The auditor’s office indicated that the amount could exceed $1 billion, but said that number can’t be confirmed until the department finishes working through questionable claims. In its written response to the reports, the department said that the higher number “represents a gross mischaracterization of possible fraud loss.”

WASHINGTON STATE-DRUG COMMUTATIONS

Washington state prisoners released after drug law is voided

SEATTLE (AP) — More than a dozen prisoners have been released from custody after the Washington Supreme Court voided the state’s drug possession law. Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday he has commuted the sentences of 13 prisoners who were doing time for drug possession. More commutations are on the way — his office said he expected to sign at least two more before the day was up. The court ruled in February that the state law making simple drug possession a crime was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that the defendant knowingly possessed the drugs. Lawmakers have been wrestling with how to respond to the ruling.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-WASHINGTON

Washington follows feds in halting use of J&J vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is immediately halting the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus. The move follows guidance of the federal government regarding the appearance of rare side effects in about a handful of women across the country. The state Department of Health said Tuesday the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been little used in Washington. State officials say none who suffered side effects appeared to be from Washington. About 149,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in Washington out of more than 4 million doses. Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will continue.

KING COUNTY SHERIFF-COMMENTS

King County sheriff urged to retire after shooting response

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has urged the county sheriff to retire after she defended a deputy who fatally shot a high school student in 2017. The Seattle Times reported that the King County sheriff sent an internal email last month after announcing that a $5 million settlement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tommy Le did not reflect how she viewed the the actions of the deputy. Constantine on Monday said the sheriff should consider retiring immediately. He joined several county councilmembers and residents who also called for the sheriff’s resignation. The sheriff said she has no plans to resign.

MISSING STUDENT-COLD CASE

Body missing, suspect arrested in ’96 student disappearance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fellow classmate of a California college student who vanished from campus 25 years ago has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case. Paul Flores was arrested Tuesday in the death of Kristin Smart and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime. Paul Flores has long been considered the only suspect in the disappearance. He was the last person seen with Kristin Smart when she vanished in 1996 from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Flores’ lawyer declined to comment. A lawyer for his father said his client is innocent.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-SCHOOLS WATER

Bill curbing lead in school drinking water heads to Gov.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s public and private schools will soon need to take new steps to curb children’s exposure to lead in drinking water. The Seattle Times reports House Bill 1139, cleared a final hurdle in the state Senate on a 48-0 vote on Sunday. It’s designed to address gaps in school-safety requirements by mandating schools fix or replace fixtures that leach the toxin into water sources. Until now, the state has not required schools to test or keep records on lead levels, although some do voluntarily. The House approved the measure on a 94-4 vote on March 4. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL-CEO RETIRES

Western State Hospital CEO to retire in May

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The CEO of Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital announced Tuesday that he plans to retire next month. David Holt spent five years at the embattled Western State Hospital, serving as CEO for three of those years. The 857-bed facility lost its certification and federal funding in 2018 after repeatedly failing health and safety inspections. It also has struggled with assaults. Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Cheryl Strange says Holt led safety initiatives to reduce assaults by 8.7% in 2020. Holt’s last day will be May 7. An interim CEO will be appointed in the next few days while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

DEPUTY KILLED-LAWSUIT

Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit in deputy shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit brought against Pierce County by the family of sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney. He was shot in 2018 while responding to a home invasion robbery in the Frederickson area. The lawsuit alleged deputies are not safe due to inadequate staffing. It sought damages as well as “an order mandating sufficient staffing or other equitable relief that will prevent a repeat of another wrongful deputy death.” On Monday, Superior Court Judge Karena Kirkendoll granted the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint. The county’s motion said McCartney was aware of the hazards of the job but “voluntarily confronted that risk.”