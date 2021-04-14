Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 3:10 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PROTESTS LAWSUIT

SALEM, Ore. —A lawyer who formed part of a “Wall of Moms” confronting militarized U.S. agents is suing federal authorities, claiming excessive force was used against her and she was arrested without probable cause. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

HISTORIC DROUGHT FARMERS VS FISH

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project that spans the Oregon-California border learned Wednesday they will get a tiny fraction of the water they need amid the worst drought in decades, as federal regulators attempt to balance the needs of agriculture against federally threatened and endangered fish species that are central to the heritage of several tribes. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1105 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US

SAVANNAH, Georgia — With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 1060 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKW MONTANA HOLSINGER: Montana hires Oregon State assistant to coach women’s hoops.

IN BRIEF

THREE MISSING KIDS IDAHO: Idaho authorities seek help in search for 3 missing kids.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PROTESTS: Protests in Portland, Seattle, lead to several arrests.

RABBIT VIRUS: Virus deadly to rabbits found in multiple areas of Oregon

WEYERHAUSER FRAUD SENTENCE: Ex-Weyerhaeuser manager gets prison for fraud scheme.

DRY SPRING FIRES TRIPLE: Dry conditions triple number of fires sparked in Oregon

WOMAN ARRESTED MURDER: Woman wanted for Oregon man’s murder arrested.

GRAY WHALE TRACKING TAG ILLNESS: Gray whale could be sick from tracking tag.

The AP-Portland, Ore.