WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)Hit 5
15-21-24-28-34
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000Keno
01-08-11-15-31-36-37-42-43-46-49-50-55-62-66-67-69-72-73-80
(one, eight, eleven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, eighty)Lotto
07-10-16-25-47-48
(seven, ten, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2 millionMatch 4
02-03-05-06
(two, three, five, six)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $240 millionPowerball
13-30-33-45-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, thirty, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
