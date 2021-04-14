AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 14.

Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Thursday, Apr. 15 9:15 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

For the April 14 session, join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/94816998657?pwd=Q2RNZi80TXlkOHlKcUxwMXo1eTNxUT09 Meeting ID: 948 1699 8657, Password: 403334. * For the April 15 session, join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91612486582?pwd=S3pBVnI0R0MydzkzdzlSOUhlbzRDUT09 Meeting ID: 916 1248 6582, Password: 939116.

Wednesday, Apr. 14 11:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee signs bill honoring tribal leader Billy Frank Jr. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on ‘H.B. 1372’, legislation which begins the process of replacing the statue of Marcus Whitman in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, DC, with a statue of tribal leader Billy Frank Jr. Other speakers include Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Nisqually Chairman Ken Choke and, Councilman Willie Frank III

Location: Wa-He-Lute Indian School, 11110 Conine Ave SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool coverage will be handled by The Olympian, Public Radio and KING 5. Other media interested in acquiring coverage of the events should contact these outlets directly

Wednesday, Apr. 14 12:00 PM Seattle PCC workers hold information picket – PCC workers affiliated with UFCW 21 along with community leaders and co-op members hold information pickets outside two stores, calling on good wages and health care for PCC’s frontline workers and objecting to ‘PCC’s interference in its own board elections’ * Locations include PCC Columbia City, 3610 S Edmunds St, Seattle (12:00 PM PDT) and PCC Central District, 2230 E Union St, Seattle (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ufcw21.org, https://twitter.com/UFCW21

Contacts: Heather Weiner, Heather Weiner, Heather@heatherweiner.com, 1 206 218 7194

Wednesday, Apr. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 18 Washington State Fair Spring Fair – Washington State Fair Spring Fair, featuring The Dark Knights Jousting Show, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, and DockDogs

Location: Puyallup, WA

Weblinks: http://www.thefair.com/, https://twitter.com/WAStateFair

Contacts: Stacy Van Horne, Washington State Fair, StacyV@thefair.com, 1 253 312 4481

Friday, Apr. 16 New comedy series ‘Frank of Ireland’ written by and starring Brian and Domhnall Gleeson on Amazon Prime – ‘Frank of Ireland’, six-episode comedy series becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Written by Michael Moloney and brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, who also star, the series follows a newly-single 32-year-old who still lives at home with his mother, and despite being a self-proclaimed musician hasn’t written a song or played a gig in years, as he struggles to grow up and get his life together. Also stars Pom Boyd and Sarah Greene

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171