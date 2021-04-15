BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES

SEATTLE — Washington state’s Secretary of Health said a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations suggest Washington is entering into a 4th wave of the pandemic. SENT: 250 words.

ECONOMY GAINING STRENGTH

WASHINGTON — A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding. SENT: 940 words.

TEEN DEATH STARVATION

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver, Washington, Police Department is investigating the death of a teen last November after court records show he died a week after child welfare authorities received a report from a family member that he was not being fed. SENT: 580 words.

BEZOS WORKERS

NEW YORK — After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acknowledged that Amazon has to do better for its workers and vowed to make Amazon a safer place to work. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

POLICE KILL MAN SETTLEMENT

The city of Kent has agreed to pay $4.4 million to the family of Giovonn Joseph-McDade to settle a lawsuit saying police unnecessarily shot to death the 20-year-old after a brief pursuit and attempted traffic stop. SENT: 260 words.

GROCERY HAZARD PAY OLYMPIA

OLYMPIA — Starting next month, large grocery stores in Olympia will be required to pay workers an additional $4 an hour in pay, the latest city in the state to enact such a requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 290 words.

MISSING STUDENT COLD CASE

LOS ANGELES — A former California college student charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of classmate Kristin Smart and the defendant’s father, who is accused of helping hide the young woman’s body, made their first court appearance Thursday but did not enter pleas. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos, video.

SPORTS

BBA–MARINERS ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the sixth inning, Marco Gonzales overcame a rough start for his first victory of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Thursday in a doubleheader opener. SENT: 630 words.

SOC-MLS-SEASON PREVIEW

Major League Soccer embarks on the 2021 season with a new labor agreement in hand, the return of two big stars, a new team in Austin, Texas, and lessons learned from 2020. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CALIFORNIA WOMAN SLAIN: Dying California woman IDs estranged husband as assailant. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Seattle teachers OK deal for older students in classroom