Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Baltimore

Seattle Mariners (6-5) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-6)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 10.45 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits per game last year while batting .258 as a team.

The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit 60 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

