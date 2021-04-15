Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s House has approved legislation prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho. Lawmakers voted 47-22 on Wednesday with no Democratic support to send the bill to the Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But a handful of counties and about a dozen cities have during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Backers say requiring masks violates personal rights. Contradicting public health experts, Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says information she has finds that masks aren’t effective in preventing disease. The bill’s opponents say mask mandates are a local issue and effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved a proposed law requiring that about $2.2 billion coming to the state from the latest round of federal coronavirus rescue money must be approved by lawmakers before it is spent by state agencies. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 14-5 on Wednesday to approve the measure. Lawmakers have been angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little spent previous federal rescue money without their input. Idaho is getting about $5.3 billion in the latest package. That includes $2.1 billion in direct payments to people and businesses. Of the remaining $3.2 billion, about $2.2 billion would require the Legislature’s approval.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are trying to find three children believed to have run away from the same home, months apart. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that it’s looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan was last seen on Sept. 10 and Taylor was last seen Oct. 19. Taryn was last seen Monday. The sheriff’s office says the two teenagers aren’t believed to be in danger and that they have had frequent contact with relatives. Authorities said they’re focusing on finding the younger girl.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case. Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation. Kootenai County prosecutor Barry McHugh says communication between jail staffers was shoddy and and jail policies on medical evaluations weren’t followed, but the conduct didn’t meet the standard for criminal charges.