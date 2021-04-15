Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill that would give tenants, struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Currently, tenants have until July to pay back rent, but under the new proposed bill, tenants would have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed Wednesday with a vote of 25-5 and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 282 does not extend the current pandemic-related moratorium on evictions past June 30 and does not forgive back rent.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials announced Wednesday that farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project spanning the Oregon-California border will get 8% of the deliveries they need amid a severe drought. The seasonal allocations released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are the most dramatic development since water was shut off to hundreds of Klamath Basin irrigators in 2001 in a decadeslong battle over water rights in the region. The Klamath Tribes proactively sued this week to ensure minimum water levels for a fish species critical to their heritage. The Yurok Tribe downstream from the irrigation project fears salmon won’t survive.

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — A look at which U.S. states are leading at vaccinating against the coronavirus and which states are struggling is beginning to resemble America’s electoral map. Vaccination numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show states that tend to vote Democratic at the top in terms of the percentage of their adult population that have received at least one shot. At the bottom are five Republican-leaning states, including Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that Republicans were three times as likely as Democrats to say they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An ex-finance manager from Weyerhaeuser who stole over $4.5 million from the timber business has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug said Susan Tranberg of Eugene also was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release. Court documents say starting as early as June 2004 and until 2019, Tranberg defrauded Weyerhaeuser out of more than $4.5 million by submitting fraudulent invoices for payment to a fake vendor she created. Tranberg had worked for Weyerhaeuser in Springfield for more than 40 years. A financial analysis determined most of the money was used to fund a lavish lifestyle of expensive dinners, vacations, wedding expenses, and shopping sprees.