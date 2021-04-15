Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s health officials say a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations suggest Washington is entering into a 4th wave of the pandemic. On Thursday, around 1.5 million residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say the increase in cases is happening statewide. They’ve seen increases in younger age groups, especially people in their teens and 40s and 50s. Officials say the vaccine will help but people should also continue to mask up and avoid unnecessary travel to slow the trend.

UNDATED (AP) — Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. While the U.S. government has only incomplete data on infections among homeless people, it’s clear that crowded, unsanitary conditions at shelters and underlying poor health increase the danger of COVID-19 infections and severe illness. COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at homeless shelters in cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill aimed at shutting down one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails. The 1,575-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma is operated by the GEO Group under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it’s the only for-profit detention facility in the state. The bill would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until 2025. The bill is likely to face a legal challenge. The Northwest Detention Center currently houses fewer than 200 detainees because of pandemic-related precautions. The Tacoma immigration lockup has long been a target of immigrant rights activists.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that starts the process of honoring the late Billy Frank Jr. with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. Frank, a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, died in 2014 at age 83. Inslee signed the measure at Wa He Lut Indian School in the Nisqually community north of Olympia, joined by Nisqually tribal leaders. The measure, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature with bipartisan support, looks to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank.