Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Kraken couldn’t finalize any moves at the trade deadline because they’re not the NHL’s 32nd team until the final expansion payment is made. That doesn’t mean general manager Ron Francis couldn’t make a handshake deal or two. Francis was watching closely as the 31 teams made their deals. The expansion draft is in July. It will be the first one since 2017, when George McPhee set the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights.

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men’s basketball coach. The school says Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years amid an NCAA infractions investigation. The 46-year-old Lloyd spent the past 20 years as an assistant to Mark Few, helping turn Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship two of the past four NCAA Tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 six straight seasons.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wednesday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams’ second rainout in three days. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. Monday’s postponement was made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, which the Orioles and Mariners and split. Right-hander Matt Harvey and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann will start for Baltimore on Thursday. Seattle did not immediately announce its starters for the twinbill.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders are known for making the Major League Soccer postseason in each year of the club’s existence. The team has also shown the ability to correctly assess when it needs to overhaul its personnel, whether it’s bringing in fresh talent or giving younger players in the system a chance. That’s the decision the Sounders made going into the 2021 season. The team’s roster this year is far different from the one that reached last year’s MLS Cup final before losing to Columbus. Seattle still has stars like Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz but will rely on youth more than in recent seasons.