AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Idaho Idaho Department of Labor hosts multi-employer job fair

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W Spectrum St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Anthony De Ville, Idaho Department of Labor, anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 3575

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 – Sunday, Apr. 18 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races – 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races including boat show * Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Riggins, ID

Weblinks: http://www.rigginsidaho.com/

Contacts: Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, visitrigginsidaho@gmail.com