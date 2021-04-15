Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO MASK MANDATE BAN

Idaho House approves prohibition on mask mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s House has approved legislation prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho. Lawmakers voted 47-22 on Wednesday with no Democratic support to send the bill to the Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But a handful of counties and about a dozen cities have during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Backers say requiring masks violates personal rights. Contradicting public health experts, Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says information she has finds that masks aren’t effective in preventing disease. The bill’s opponents say mask mandates are a local issue and effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO RELIEF MONEY

Bill would require Legislature’s OK to spend COVID-19 funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved a proposed law requiring that about $2.2 billion coming to the state from the latest round of federal coronavirus rescue money must be approved by lawmakers before it is spent by state agencies. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 14-5 on Wednesday to approve the measure. Lawmakers have been angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little spent previous federal rescue money without their input. Idaho is getting about $5.3 billion in the latest package. That includes $2.1 billion in direct payments to people and businesses. Of the remaining $3.2 billion, about $2.2 billion would require the Legislature’s approval.

THREE MISSING KIDS-IDAHO

Authorities say 3 kids missing from one home may be runaways

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are trying to find three children believed to have run away from the same home, months apart. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that it’s looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan was last seen on Sept. 10 and Taylor was last seen Oct. 19. Taryn was last seen Monday. The sheriff’s office says the two teenagers aren’t believed to be in danger and that they have had frequent contact with relatives. Authorities said they’re focusing on finding the younger girl.

JAIL STARVATION DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case. Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation. Kootenai County prosecutor Barry McHugh says communication between jail staffers was shoddy and and jail policies on medical evaluations weren’t followed, but the conduct didn’t meet the standard for criminal charges.

BC-MT-WILDERNESS MINES

Judge strikes down initial approval for stalled Montana mine

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has struck down the government’s approval of the first phase of a long-stalled copper and silver mine that would be constructed beneath a northwestern Montana wilderness area. Wednesday’s decision against the Rock Creek Mine is the latest in series of legal setbacks for a project first proposed in the 1980s. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy sided with mine opponents who said an environmental review by federal officials was insufficient. Rock Creek is one of two mines proposed by Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness, an area rich with wildlife including bull trout, grizzly bears and wolverines.

AP-US-HISTORIC-DROUGHT-FARMERS-VS.-FISH

Epic drought means water crisis on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials announced Wednesday that farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project spanning the Oregon-California border will get 8% of the deliveries they need amid a severe drought. The seasonal allocations released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are the most dramatic development since water was shut off to hundreds of Klamath Basin irrigators in 2001 in a decadeslong battle over water rights in the region. The Klamath Tribes proactively sued this week to ensure minimum water levels for a fish species critical to their heritage. The Yurok Tribe downstream from the irrigation project fears salmon won’t survive.