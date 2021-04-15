Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENT EXTENSION

Oregon Senate votes to extend grace period for past-due rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill that would give tenants, struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Currently, tenants have until July to pay back rent, but under the new proposed bill, tenants would have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed Wednesday with a vote of 25-5 and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 282 does not extend the current pandemic-related moratorium on evictions past June 30 and does not forgive back rent.

AP-US-HISTORIC-DROUGHT-FARMERS-VS.-FISH

Epic drought means water crisis on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials announced Wednesday that farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project spanning the Oregon-California border will get 8% of the deliveries they need amid a severe drought. The seasonal allocations released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are the most dramatic development since water was shut off to hundreds of Klamath Basin irrigators in 2001 in a decadeslong battle over water rights in the region. The Klamath Tribes proactively sued this week to ensure minimum water levels for a fish species critical to their heritage. The Yurok Tribe downstream from the irrigation project fears salmon won’t survive.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Red states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — A look at which U.S. states are leading at vaccinating against the coronavirus and which states are struggling is beginning to resemble America’s electoral map. Vaccination numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show states that tend to vote Democratic at the top in terms of the percentage of their adult population that have received at least one shot. At the bottom are five Republican-leaning states, including Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that Republicans were three times as likely as Democrats to say they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

WEYERHAEUSER FRAUD SENTENCE

Ex-Weyerhaeuser manager gets prison for fraud scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An ex-finance manager from Weyerhaeuser who stole over $4.5 million from the timber business has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug said Susan Tranberg of Eugene also was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release. Court documents say starting as early as June 2004 and until 2019, Tranberg defrauded Weyerhaeuser out of more than $4.5 million by submitting fraudulent invoices for payment to a fake vendor she created. Tranberg had worked for Weyerhaeuser in Springfield for more than 40 years. A financial analysis determined most of the money was used to fund a lavish lifestyle of expensive dinners, vacations, wedding expenses, and shopping sprees.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PROTESTS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit describes night of fear for Wall of Moms protester

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer who formed part of a “Wall of Moms” confronting militarized federal agents is suing federal authorities, claiming excessive force was used against her and she was arrested without probable cause. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, Jennifer Kristiansen also accused an unnamed federal agent of groping her breast and buttocks as he trapped her against a wall, leading her to fear she would be raped. Named as defendants are Gabriel Russell, regional director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, supervisors and 29 ground-level agents, who are not named because they wore no name tags.

THREE MISSING KIDS-IDAHO

Authorities say 3 kids missing from one home may be runaways

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are trying to find three children believed to have run away from the same home, months apart. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that it’s looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett. Tristan was last seen on Sept. 10 and Taylor was last seen Oct. 19. Taryn was last seen Monday. The sheriff’s office says the two teenagers aren’t believed to be in danger and that they have had frequent contact with relatives. Authorities said they’re focusing on finding the younger girl.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS

Protests in Portland, Seattle, lead to several arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot for the second night in a row after a crowd of about 100 people set out on a “direct action” march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association office — where fires were ignited. Portland police say one person was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. In Seattle, three people face charges after demonstrators gathered outside the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct for a Daunte Wright vigil. Police say two people were arrested for graffiti and another for obstruction. In Portland, people left after the arrests. In total, the incident lasted less than 30 minutes.

WOMAN ARRESTED-MURDER

Woman wanted for Oregon man’s murder arrested

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Deputies say a woman was arrested in Florida this week in the death of a man in Milwaukie, Oregon. KOIN reports the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Tate at a Greyhound station Monday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Tate was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson. A co-worker found Pearson dead in his home on March 3, two days after he was killed. Deputies said Tate was identified as a possible suspect after forensic evidence showed she visited Pearson the day he died. It wasn’t immediately known if Tate has a lawyer to comment on the case.