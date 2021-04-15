Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Vaccines open to all as health officials warn of 4th wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s health officials say a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations suggest Washington is entering into a 4th wave of the pandemic. On Thursday, around 1.5 million residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say the increase in cases is happening statewide. They’ve seen increases in younger age groups, especially people in their teens and 40s and 50s. Officials say the vaccine will help but people should also continue to mask up and avoid unnecessary travel to slow the trend.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES-HOMELESS

Homeless Americans finally getting a chance at COVID-19 shot

Homeless Americans who have been left off priority lists for coronavirus vaccinations — or even bumped aside as states shifted eligibility to older age groups — are finally getting their shots as vaccine supplies increase. While the U.S. government has only incomplete data on infections among homeless people, it’s clear that crowded, unsanitary conditions at shelters and underlying poor health increase the danger of COVID-19 infections and severe illness. COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at homeless shelters in cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. Advocates say homeless people are at greater risk of being infected and greater risk of hospitalization and death than the average person, and they should have been prioritized earlier.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PRIVATE DETENTION

Washington state governor OKs bill banning for-profit jails

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill aimed at shutting down one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails. The 1,575-bed Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma is operated by the GEO Group under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it’s the only for-profit detention facility in the state. The bill would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until 2025. The bill is likely to face a legal challenge. The Northwest Detention Center currently houses fewer than 200 detainees because of pandemic-related precautions. The Tacoma immigration lockup has long been a target of immigrant rights activists.

LEGISLATURE-BILLY FRANK JR. STATUE

Statue of Native American leader step closer to U.S. Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that starts the process of honoring the late Billy Frank Jr. with a statue at the U.S. Capitol. Frank, a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, died in 2014 at age 83. Inslee signed the measure at Wa He Lut Indian School in the Nisqually community north of Olympia, joined by Nisqually tribal leaders. The measure, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature with bipartisan support, looks to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank.

AP-US-HISTORIC-DROUGHT-FARMERS-VS.-FISH

Epic drought means water crisis on Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials announced Wednesday that farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project spanning the Oregon-California border will get 8% of the deliveries they need amid a severe drought. The seasonal allocations released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are the most dramatic development since water was shut off to hundreds of Klamath Basin irrigators in 2001 in a decadeslong battle over water rights in the region. The Klamath Tribes proactively sued this week to ensure minimum water levels for a fish species critical to their heritage. The Yurok Tribe downstream from the irrigation project fears salmon won’t survive.

AP-US-BEZOS-WORKERS

After union fight, Jeff Bezos to focus on Amazon workers

NEW YORK (AP) — After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that as executive chairman he will focus on making the company a better place to work. Bezos made the disclosure Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn’t take comfort in the outcome of the recent union election in Bessemer, Alabama, even though workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union. Bezos says Amazon has to do a better job for its employees.

MAN FOLLOWED-KILLED

Man killed while waiting for dialysis, suspect at large

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Family members say a Granite Falls resident was fatally shot Saturday while waiting for a dialysis appointment in Snohomish County. The Daily Herald in Everett reports the shooter was at large Wednesday and authorities are searching for a dark 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport. Seventy-eight-year-old Ivan Maik stopped at a Marysville bank to withdraw cash from an ATM early Saturday. Police say security cameras show a Range Rover followed him until he parked at the Puget Sound Kidney Centers. Police say two employees walked outside and noticed someone crouching by a vehicle before the person shot Maik. Police say the person also fired at the employees but they were not hit, before the person fled.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Slew of police reform bills headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Democratic-led Legislature is sending an ambitious package of police accountability legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee. The bills would restrict the use of tear gas, chokeholds and neck restraints and ban no-knock warrants; create an independent office to review the use of deadly force by police; require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in excessive force; and make it easier to decertify officers for bad acts. The measures are a response to the police killings of Black people in Washington and across the country, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AP-US-PARLER-AMAZON-LAWSUIT

Amazon claims social network Parler trying to conceal owners

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has accused the Parler social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Parler lawyer Angelo Calfo disputed the claim. He argued that the burden was on Amazon to prove who owns Parler. Calfo said the ownership documents were sealed to protect the identities of the parties due to threats of violence. The dispute began in January after Amazon Web Services stopped working with Parler following the insurrection in Washington.

SHERIFF INVESTIGATION

Former U.S. Attorney will investigate Pierce County sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran will conduct an independent investigation of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The Seattle Times reports council chair Derek Young announced an agreement with Moran Tuesday. The investigation stems from Troyer’s January confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. After following the carrier in his SUV, Troyer called in a large police response, telling an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, was threatening to kill him. A police incident report says Troyer walked back that claim after questioning by Tacoma police. Troyer maintains he was threatened but says he didn’t want to pursue charges. Tacoma police have stood by their report. Both parties have welcomed the investigation.