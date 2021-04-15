AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 15.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 15 – Thursday, Apr. 29 Ashland Independent Film Festival held virtually – 20th annual Ashland Independent Film Festival opens virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Part two of the festival take place 24-28 Jun, featuring five nights of outdoor, socially distanced events

Weblinks: http://www.ashlandfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/ashlandfilm, #AIFF2021

Contacts: Susannah Cole , Ashland Independent Film Festival, susannah@ashlandfim.org

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 9:00 AM Oregon State Board of Architect meeting

Weblinks: https://public.orlicensing.oregon.gov/ORBAEPortal/Home.aspx

Contacts: Lisa Howard, Executive Director, lisa@osbae.com, 1 503 763 0662

Videoconference; the meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend please contact the Board office by email at mari@osbae.com.