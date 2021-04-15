Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 3:15 p.m.

LEGISLATURE REDISTRICTING DEAL

SALEM, Ore. — Democrats have agreed to give up an advantage in redrawing the state’s political districts for the next 10 years in exchange for a commitment from Republicans to stop blocking bills in the Oregon Legislature with delay tactics. SENT: 390 words.

ENDANGERED SPECIES STATUS LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine species under the Endangered Species Act and hasn’t designated critical habitat for 11 other species that are already protected. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 460 words. With AP photos.

POST FIRE LOGGING LAWSUIT

SALEM, Ore. — Seven environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to halt post-fire logging in Santiam State Forest. SENT: 430 words.

TEEN DEATH STARVATION

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver, Washington, Police Department is investigating the death of a teen last November after court records show he died a week after child welfare authorities received a report from a family member that he was not being fed. SENT: 580 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday warned that Washington state was on the cusp of a fourth COVID-19 wave with case numbers and hospitalizations rising. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

SOC-MLS-SEASON PREVIEW

Major League Soccer embarks on the 2021 season with a new labor agreement in hand, the return of two big stars, a new team in Austin, Texas, and lessons learned from 2020. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

BKN-NETS-ALDRIDGE RETIRES

NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 520 words.

IN BRIEF

GRANDMOTHER KILLED ARREST: Coos Bay man arrested in grandmother’s death

DEPUTY PEDESTRIAN KILLED: Pedestrian struck, killed by Washington County deputy.

The AP-Portland, Ore.