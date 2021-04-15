WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)Hit 5
23-25-27-33-41
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000Keno
05-10-15-16-18-28-32-34-37-39-42-43-46-52-59-64-71-75-77-79
(five, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)Match 4
07-14-15-17
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $240 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Comments