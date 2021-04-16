Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been arrested and charged with attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said Thursday that 66-year-old Duke Edward Wilson of Nampa is facing five charges in connection with the violent siege at the Capitol. In court documents an FBI agent says video shows Wilson punching officers and hitting them with a vinyl pipe in the Capitol building tunnels. Wilson is at least the fourth Idaho resident to be charged in the insurrection so far. Wilson has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and his attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has approved Senate changes to a bill trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power. Lawmakers voted 52-15 on Thursday to approve two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate. Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods. The bill now goes to the governor, with many lawmakers expecting a veto that they would attempt to override. Another bill already sent to the governor targets a governor’s emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would have prevented the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature has died in the House. The legislation on Thursday failed to attain the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment and died on a 42-28 vote. The legislation had already cleared the Senate. It would have gone to voters in 2022 had it passed the House. Backers argued Idaho needs to make legalizing drugs tougher. They fear a potential voter initiative that could legalize medical marijuana. Opponents said the constitutional amendment was too broad and could prevent the approval of useful drugs in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Legislature to call itself into session. The committee on a voice vote Thursday sent the resolution to the full House, where it will need a two-thirds majority to pass. It has already cleared the Senate. If it passes the House, the amendment would go before voters in November 2022. If voters approve with a simple majority, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree. Currently, only governors can call special sessions. Opponents say lawmakers calling special sessions could lead to a full-time Legislature.