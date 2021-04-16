Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon says dry and windy conditions combined with unseasonably warm temperatures are elevating fire danger Friday into the weekend in much of Northwest Oregon including Portland. The agency says temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal in that area with an expected highs in the low 80s Saturday in Portland. Low humidity and winds that could gust from 35 to 50 mph in the region is also expected. A red flag warning for the region will be in effect from late Friday morning through Friday evening. Several counties in Oregon and Washington have banned backyard burning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in nearly 40 years Oregon is likely to be awarded an additional seat in the United States House of Representatives, increasing the number of congressional districts in the blue state from five to six. But the uncommon occurrence has been coupled with a set of challenges and unique situations – a lack of census data, a request to extend the task, a push for a bipartisan group to create boundaries rather than lawmakers and a surprising agreement with the minority Republican party.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine different species under the Endangered Species Act and failed to designate critical habitat for 11 others. The complaint covers species from Oregon to Delaware and asks the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make decisions on the species after years of delays. The Center for Biological Diversity previously sued over more than 200 species waiting for protection decisions. The group says the average waiting period for an imperiled species to get federal protection is 12 years, and 47 species have gone extinct waiting.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats have agreed to give up an advantage in redrawing the state’s political districts for the next 10 years in exchange for a commitment from Republicans to stop blocking bills in the Oregon Legislature with delay tactics. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the surprise deal was reached Wednesday evening after a weeks-long standoff. With the agreement, Democrats, stymied so far despite holding supermajorities in both legislative chambers, appear to have gained an easier path to passing much of the their agenda. But they’ve essentially granted veto power to Republicans, who can now block any map of legislative or congressional districts from passing.