Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after Pierce County deputies opened fire while responding to a 911 call. Police said they were called at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. When deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect, he was armed with a handgun. One deputy opened fire. Investigators have not said what happened before the deputy shot the suspect or whether the suspect fired any shots. No deputies were hurt. The deputy who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, as per standard practice.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would reinstate criminal penalties for drug possession. The Seattle Times reports that lawmakers approved Senate Bill 5476, in response to the state Supreme Court’s February ruling that struck down Washington’s felony possession law. The version that passed Thursday brings back criminal penalties for possession. But instead of a felony, those instances would now be treated as a gross misdemeanor. The bill passed on a vote of 28 to 20, with a rare mix of Democrats and Republicans voting on either side.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday warned that Washington state was on the cusp of a fourth COVID-19 wave with case numbers and hospitalizations rising. He urged people to get vaccinated and to socialize and conduct business outside as much as possible to help slow further spread of the virus. Inslee said newly reported COVID-19 cases had grown to more than 1,000 a day, up from 700 a day in February, and that daily new hospitalization rates were now in the 40s compared to the 30s a month ago. On Monday, Inslee announced that three counties will move back to more strict coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week because of rising cases and hospitalizations.