Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 for a sweep. Haniger’s fifth-inning homer off Bruce Zimmermann broke a 1-all tie. J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener _ a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day. Seattle won three of four from Baltimore. The Orioles have lost eight of 10.

UNDATED (AP) — Tommy Lloyd previously had chances to coach other programs and turned them all down. The longtime Gonzaga assistant had no interest in leaving Spokane, Washington, and was in line to succeed Mark Few when he eventually retired. But the opportunity to coach Arizona arose and it was too good for Lloyd to pass up. Once his roster is set in Tucson, the Wildcats will likely look a lot like what Few and Lloyd created at Gonzaga. Gonzaga went to the NCAA Tournament every year during Lloyd’s tenure under Few, reaching the Elite Eight four times and the national championship game twice in the past four years.

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. The 35-year-old Aldridge posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced. He says he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career. Aldridge says: “For 15 years I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first.” The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and became their starting center. He previously played for San Antonio and Portland.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer embarks on the 2021 season with a new labor agreement in hand, the return of two big stars, a new team in Austin and lessons learned from an eventful 2020. There still won’t be full crowds in the stands in most places but there are reasons to be optimistic for the league’s 26th season as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The season kicks off Friday night with San Jose at Houston and Minnesota at Seattle. Austin will play its inaugural game Saturday against LAFC.