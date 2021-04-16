ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
07-21-38-43-44
(seven, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $929,000Mega Millions
17-27-28-50-55, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $240 millionPick 3 Day
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)Pick 3 Night
2-2-4
(two, two, four)Pick 4 Day
6-8-3-5
(six, eight, three, five)Pick 4 Night
2-0-7-7
(two, zero, seven, seven)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
Comments