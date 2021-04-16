AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Apr. 16.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 16 9:30 AM House Natural Resources Committee GOP host forum on ‘Where Are The Jobs?’ (virtual) – House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans host virtual forum on ‘Where Are The Jobs?’, featuring Ranking Member Bruce Westerman and fellow Republican Reps. Don Young, Louie Gohmert, Tom McClintock, Paul Gosar, Garret Graves, Russ Fulcher, Pete Stauber, Tom Tiffany, Jerry Carl, Matt Rosendale, Blake Moore, Yvette Herrell, Lauren Boebert, and Cliff Bentz, plus witnesses professional welder Neal Crabtree, Kaktovik Inpuiat Corporation president Matthew Rexford, California Independent Petroleum Association CEO Rock Zierman, Lafourche parish president Archie Chaisson III, Michels foreman Patrick Thorssen, Target Hospitality project manager Luther Hoffman, Berg Pipe CEO Ingo Reimer, Fallon County, MT, Commissioner Steve Baldwin, Roosevelt, UT, Mayor JR Bird, Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico executive director Jim Winchester, and West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas executive director Chelsie Miera

Weblinks: http://republicans-naturalresources.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/NatResources

Contacts: Rebekah Hoshiko, House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans, rebekah.hoshiko@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2761

Friday, Apr. 16 – Sunday, Apr. 18 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races – 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races including boat show * Last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Riggins, ID

Weblinks: http://www.rigginsidaho.com/

Contacts: Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, visitrigginsidaho@gmail.com

Sunday, Apr. 18 – Wednesday, Apr. 21 ASCIA conference – Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies 2021 Spring Conference

Location: The Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d’Alene, ID

Weblinks: http://www.ascia.org

Contacts: ASCIA, Executive.Director@ascia.org