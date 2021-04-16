Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIRE DANGER HIGH

Fire danger high Friday in NW Oregon including Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon says dry and windy conditions combined with unseasonably warm temperatures are elevating fire danger Friday into the weekend in much of Northwest Oregon including Portland. The agency says temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal in that area with an expected highs in the low 80s Saturday in Portland. Low humidity and winds that could gust from 35 to 50 mph in the region is also expected. A red flag warning for the region will be in effect from late Friday morning through Friday evening. Several counties in Oregon and Washington have banned backyard burning.

OREGON REDISTRICTING-Q&A

Q&A: What to know about redistricting in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in nearly 40 years Oregon is likely to be awarded an additional seat in the United States House of Representatives, increasing the number of congressional districts in the blue state from five to six. But the uncommon occurrence has been coupled with a set of challenges and unique situations – a lack of census data, a request to extend the task, a push for a bipartisan group to create boundaries rather than lawmakers and a surprising agreement with the minority Republican party.

AP-US-ENDANGERED-SPECIES-STATUS-LAWSUIT

Environmental group sues over protections for 20 species

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine different species under the Endangered Species Act and failed to designate critical habitat for 11 others. The complaint covers species from Oregon to Delaware and asks the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make decisions on the species after years of delays. The Center for Biological Diversity previously sued over more than 200 species waiting for protection decisions. The group says the average waiting period for an imperiled species to get federal protection is 12 years, and 47 species have gone extinct waiting.

LEGISLATURE-REDISTRICTING DEAL

Deal gives GOP more redistricting power to speed up bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats have agreed to give up an advantage in redrawing the state’s political districts for the next 10 years in exchange for a commitment from Republicans to stop blocking bills in the Oregon Legislature with delay tactics. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the surprise deal was reached Wednesday evening after a weeks-long standoff. With the agreement, Democrats, stymied so far despite holding supermajorities in both legislative chambers, appear to have gained an easier path to passing much of the their agenda. But they’ve essentially granted veto power to Republicans, who can now block any map of legislative or congressional districts from passing.

POST-FIRE LOGGING LAWSUIT

Environmental groups sue to halt post-fire logging in forest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Seven environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to halt post-fire logging in Santiam State Forest. The Statesman Journal reports the suit filed Wednesday seeks to stop the Oregon Department of Forestry from current logging and bar it from moving forward with timber sales and hazard tree removal across 3,000 acres of state forest burned by September fires around the Santiam Canyon. The groups cited concerns over recreation, drinking water and forest health in asking a Multnomah Circuit Court judge to issue an injunction at an April 30 hearing. If successful, all logging would stop until the case was decided. That delay is important because burned, killed trees only remain viable for wood products for a short time.

DEPUTY-PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Pedestrian struck, killed by Washington County deputy

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by an on-duty Washington County deputy early Thursday morning. KOIN reports the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in Beaverton near the Nike World Headquarters. The deputy, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures — but the pedestrian died at the scene. According to Beaverton Police, speed is not believed to have been a factor. Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred. Per standard procedure, the deputy is now on administrative leave pending the results of the crash and an internal investigation.

GRANDMOTHER KILLED-ARREST

Coos Bay man arrested in grandmother’s death

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Coos Bay man has been arrested in the death of his 89-year-old grandmother. The World reports District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said 32-year-old Kevin Yates is facing charges of second-degree murder after Teclutsa Margaret “Margie” Sause was found dead Saturday at a Coos Bay home. Frasier says the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a woman had been killed at a residence. When deputies arrived, they found Sause dead inside. Frasier said evidence showed Sause was murdered. Frasier says Yates was arrested at the scene and taken to the Coos County jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

RENT EXTENSION

Oregon Senate votes to extend grace period for past-due rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate voted in favor of a bill that would give tenants, struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Currently, tenants have until July to pay back rent, but under the new proposed bill, tenants would have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed Wednesday with a vote of 25-5 and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 282 does not extend the current pandemic-related moratorium on evictions past June 30 and does not forgive back rent.