Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Pierce County deputy shoots armed domestic violence suspect

BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after Pierce County deputies opened fire while responding to a 911 call. Police said they were called at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. When deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect, he was armed with a handgun. One deputy opened fire. Investigators have not said what happened before the deputy shot the suspect or whether the suspect fired any shots. No deputies were hurt. The deputy who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, as per standard practice.

Police: Man with gun shot, wounded by Pierce County deputy

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man after Tacoma police say the man produced a handgun during a domestic violence call. The News Tribune reports the Tacoma Police Department said deputies were called at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the town of Buckley, southeast of Tacoma. Sometime after arriving, police say the man produced a handgun. Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow says after the shooting, deputies administered aid to the man. KIRO reports the man is 70 years old. No further information was released.

WA Senate OKs bill to reinstate durg possession penalties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would reinstate criminal penalties for drug possession. The Seattle Times reports that lawmakers approved Senate Bill 5476, in response to the state Supreme Court’s February ruling that struck down Washington’s felony possession law. The version that passed Thursday brings back criminal penalties for possession. But instead of a felony, those instances would now be treated as a gross misdemeanor. The bill passed on a vote of 28 to 20, with a rare mix of Democrats and Republicans voting on either side.

Inslee warns of 4th COVID-19 wave in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday warned that Washington state was on the cusp of a fourth COVID-19 wave with case numbers and hospitalizations rising. He urged people to get vaccinated and to socialize and conduct business outside as much as possible to help slow further spread of the virus. Inslee said newly reported COVID-19 cases had grown to more than 1,000 a day, up from 700 a day in February, and that daily new hospitalization rates were now in the 40s compared to the 30s a month ago. On Monday, Inslee announced that three counties will move back to more strict coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week because of rising cases and hospitalizations.

Fire danger high Friday in NW Oregon including Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon says dry and windy conditions combined with unseasonably warm temperatures are elevating fire danger Friday into the weekend in much of Northwest Oregon including Portland. The agency says temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal in that area with an expected highs in the low 80s Saturday in Portland. Low humidity and winds that could gust from 35 to 50 mph in the region is also expected. A red flag warning for the region will be in effect from late Friday morning through Friday evening. Several counties in Oregon and Washington have banned backyard burning.

Child, father die in house fire near Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old child and her father died in a house fire near Mukilteo. The Daily Herald reports South County Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to a fire in a one-story home. South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes says when firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. She said it was too dangerous for crews to access most of the home, and they initially didn’t know if anyone was inside. The fire department said later Thursday that after knocking down the fire, they found the girl and her 42-year-old father. They died at the scene. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Legislature approves expansion of low-income tax credit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that would expand a tax credit for low-income workers and families. The state tax exemption was created in 2008, but has never been funded. Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate have allocated money to the program in their recent budget proposals. Under current law, the amount of the state benefit is 10 percent of a person’s credit from the federal program or $50, whichever is greater. Following an amendment accepted on the Senate floor, the proposed changes to the law replaces that with a base amount ranging from $300 to $1,200, depending on the number of children a taxpayer has.

Vaccines open to all as health officials warn of 4th wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s health officials say a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations suggest Washington is entering into a 4th wave of the pandemic. On Thursday, around 1.5 million residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state opened eligibility to everyone 16 and older. Officials say the increase in cases is happening statewide. They’ve seen increases in younger age groups, especially people in their teens and 40s and 50s. Officials say the vaccine will help but people should also continue to mask up and avoid unnecessary travel to slow the trend.

Kent to pay $4.4M to family of Black man police killed

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The city of Kent has agreed to pay $4.4 million to the family of Giovonn Joseph-McDade to settle a lawsuit saying police unnecessarily shot to death the 20-year-old after a brief pursuit and attempted traffic stop. The Seattle Times reports the family’s attorney Craig Sims confirmed the amount Wednesday and said the city also will install a memorial bench at the location of the shooting. In a statement the city, in a defended the officer’s actions as being legal and within department policy. It said the settlement “is a step in the right direction to bring closure to the family, the officers involved and the city as a whole.”

342 pounds of meth worth $1.7M seized near Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents seized a significant amount of methamphetamine west of Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula. The agency says on Sunday a Border Patrol agent and agency dog responded to a site where suspicious bags were seen near the beach. Officials say the dog found the bags, which contained 342 pounds (155 kilograms) of meth worth nearly $1.7 million. Agents seized the drugs and further coordinated with multiple federal, local and Canadian partners. No further information was released.