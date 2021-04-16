AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Apr. 16.

Friday, Apr. 16 9:00 AM Oregon State Board of Architect meeting

Weblinks: https://public.orlicensing.oregon.gov/ORBAEPortal/Home.aspx

Contacts: Lisa Howard, Executive Director, lisa@osbae.com, 1 503 763 0662

Videoconference; the meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend please contact the Board office by email at mari@osbae.com.

Friday, Apr. 16 9:30 AM House Natural Resources Committee GOP host forum on ‘Where Are The Jobs?’ (virtual) – House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans host virtual forum on ‘Where Are The Jobs?’, featuring Ranking Member Bruce Westerman and fellow Republican Reps. Don Young, Louie Gohmert, Tom McClintock, Paul Gosar, Garret Graves, Russ Fulcher, Pete Stauber, Tom Tiffany, Jerry Carl, Matt Rosendale, Blake Moore, Yvette Herrell, Lauren Boebert, and Cliff Bentz, plus witnesses professional welder Neal Crabtree, Kaktovik Inpuiat Corporation president Matthew Rexford, California Independent Petroleum Association CEO Rock Zierman, Lafourche parish president Archie Chaisson III, Michels foreman Patrick Thorssen, Target Hospitality project manager Luther Hoffman, Berg Pipe CEO Ingo Reimer, Fallon County, MT, Commissioner Steve Baldwin, Roosevelt, UT, Mayor JR Bird, Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico executive director Jim Winchester, and West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas executive director Chelsie Miera

Weblinks: http://republicans-naturalresources.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/NatResources

Contacts: Rebekah Hoshiko, House Committee on Natural Resources Republicans, rebekah.hoshiko@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2761

Friday, Apr. 16 10:30 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to COVID-19 (virtual) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Via Zoom. Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., April 2, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

Saturday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM Volunteers in Gresham join Oregon Spring Cleanup – Media availability for Oregon Spring Cleanup in Gresham, with volunteers mulching newly planted trees and removing common invasive plant species. Available interviewees inclue SOLVE CEO Kris Carico, Portland General Election Public Affairs Vices President Dave Robertson, Multnomah County Comissioner Lori Stegmann, and Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall * Oregon Spring Cleanup is a statewide effort marking Earth Day with environmental volunteer projects

Location: Clear Creek Middle School, 219 NE 219th Ave, Gresham, OR

Weblinks: https://www.solveoregon.org/, https://twitter.com/SOLVEinOregon

Contacts: Larissa Gordon, Solve Oregon, larissa@solveoregon.org

Media crews are welcome to arrive anytime between 10 AM and 12 PM