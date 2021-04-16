Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:35 p.m.

PORTLAND POLICE SHOOTING

PORTLAND, Ore. — An angry crowd gathered in a park in Oregon’s largest city Friday after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun, Portland’s deputy police chief said. By Sara Cline and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 730 words. Will be updated on merits. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Oregon, officials on Friday addressed the “stark” and “unacceptable” disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. By Sara Cline. SENT: 590 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PACIFIC NORTHWEST TESTING

PORTLAND, Ore. — School leaders in Oregon and Washington are rejecting standardized testing that normally happens each spring because of instructional time lost to the pandemic. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

FBC-LSU-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

When LSU’s football team emerges from the north end zone tunnel in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its traditional spring scrimmage on Saturday, players will take a field emblazoned with a logo recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month. By Brett Martel. SENT: 1070 words.

IN BRIEF

BRUSH FIRE EVACUATIONS: Brush fire prompts ‘Go now’ evacuations in Oregon City.

DEPUTY PEDESTRIAN KILLED: Pedestrian hit, killed by deputy identified

HUMAN COMPOSTING LEGISLATION: Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

CARRY-ON BAGS-GUNS: Portland airport sees more passengers, guns in carry-on bags.

