AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Apr. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 10:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action on legislative bills in Olympia (10:00 AM )DT), before traveling to Seattle to tour the University of Washington Medicine lab (12:15 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Bill action not open to media * To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend Seattle trip. Pool coverage will be handled by The Seattle Times and KOMO-TV

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 12:00 PM Democrats Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Rosa DeLauro host Twitter Live to discuss the Healthy Families Act

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Sen. Murray press office, 1 22 224 2834

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 12:15 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 (virtual) – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine distribution in King County

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

Join via Zoom: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/91751905069 * Or join by phone: +1 253 215 8782 * Webinar ID: 917 5190 5069

——————–

Friday, Apr. 16 New comedy series ‘Frank of Ireland’ written by and starring Brian and Domhnall Gleeson on Amazon Prime – ‘Frank of Ireland’, six-episode comedy series becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Written by Michael Moloney and brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, who also star, the series follows a newly-single 32-year-old who still lives at home with his mother, and despite being a self-proclaimed musician hasn’t written a song or played a gig in years, as he struggles to grow up and get his life together. Also stars Pom Boyd and Sarah Greene

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 17 30th anniversary of Nirvana debuting ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – 30th anniversary of Nirvana playing an unfinished version of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ live for the first time at the OK Hotel in Seattle. Although the music remained mostly unchanged on the final album version, the lyrics were heavily rewritten and the verse melody altered slightly. The recorded song appears on the band’s breakthrough sophomore album ‘Nevermind’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary 24 Sep

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/nirvana