Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot on Friday night after authorities said protesters smashed windows and burglarized businesses. Demonstrations had started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis earlier Friday said that police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man killed was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and pulled down police tape designed to keep people away.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state representative has volunteered to step down as a committee chair after being accused of misconduct by another lawmaker. Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague on Monday. Witt temporarily removed himself as leader of the House Natural Resources panel. He said he believes he will be exonerated but would not function as committee chair until an investigation was finished. The bipartisan House Committee on Conduct had declined an investigator’s recommendation that the panel require Witt to step down. In a statement, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan slammed the conduct panel’s decision not to order Witt to give up his committee leadership position.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a 14-year-old boy was shot near a soccer field where he was standing with friends. The Portland Police Bureau said Friday afternoon that officers were sent to a shooting just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Police say the teen was taken by private car to a hospital. Police say someone in a moving vehicle fired one to four shots at the small group. Police say the victim was hit in the side and seriously hurt. He is expected to survive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 75-year-old Keizer man was arrested after firing a shotgun Thursday night near a group of protesters at the Salem Police Department station. The Statesman Journal reports police said Larry McFarland drove up to about 20 people protesting the death of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago police officer. Police say McFarland stepped out of his vehicle with the shotgun, pointed it at the crowd and fired it into the air. Salem Police said no one was injured. Police say officers ordered him to drop his weapon but he refused and left. Police say officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop nearby and arrested him. It wasn’t immediately known if McFarland has a lawyer.