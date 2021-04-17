Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay nearly $2.9 million to cover the legal costs of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations. The Seattle Times reports Thurston County Superior Court James Dixon judge ruled Friday, giving Ferguson a near total victory in the case. That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious” and which Eyman used to enrich himself. In response to the newspaper’s request for comment Friday, Eyman forwarded a fundraising email calling Ferguson a cowardly bully.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires health benefit plans to reimburse health care providers a set amount for personal protective equipment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Some providers in the state, including dentists, have been billing insurance for the extra protective equipment they’ve had to use during the pandemic. But not all insurers cover the fee, which means the extra cost falls to patients. The new law requires that providers who bill insurance for protective gear as a separate expense to be reimbursed $6.57 per in-person patient encounter. The measure takes effect immediately and will end when the pandemic does.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot on Friday night after authorities said protesters smashed windows and burglarized businesses. Demonstrations had started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis earlier Friday said that police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man killed was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and pulled down police tape designed to keep people away.

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions. The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it’s helping in the crash investigation.