Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 6-5. Seattle earned its third straight win and seventh in nine games overall. Mitch Haniger had three hits for the second time this week. France and Kyle Seager each drove in two runs to send Houston to its sixth consecutive loss. The Mariners trailed 5-4 before Evan White connected for a solo homer in the eighth. J.P. Crawford and Haniger opened the ninth with walks against Ryne Stanek, and France’s drive against Ryan Pressly landed on the warning track in right-center and hopped over the wall. Anthony Misiewicz worked a scoreless inning for the win.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who missed three shots on their final possession. Norman Powell added 22 points for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio. Portland was without Damian Lillard, who strained his right hamstring during practice on Thursday. DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Jakob Poetl missed potential game-winning shots for the Spurs.

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored a goal of the season candidate early in the second half, Raul Ruidiaz added two goals three minutes apart, and the Seattle Sounders welcomed fans back to its home stadium with a 4-0 win over Minnesota United. The start to the 2021 season for the reigning Western Conference champions was a rousing celebration welcoming fans back to Lumen Field for the first time in 13 months with a foursome of masterful goals in a game that was otherwise choppy and at times sloppy. Fredy Montero added the fourth goal for Seattle in his first match for the Sounders since the 2012 season.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Portland point guard Damian Lillard will not play against the San Antonio Spurs due to a strained right hamstring. Lillard began experiencing discomfort in his hamstring during practice Thursday and it did not improve Friday. Portland coach Terry Stotts said Lillard is sitting as a precaution but was unsure if the six-time All-Star would be available for Sunday’s game at Charlotte. Derrick Jones Jr. will start in Lillard’s place against San Antonio as Portland attempts to snap a two-game losing streak.