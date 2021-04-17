ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

02-11-20-23-35

(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $42,000

Lotto America

15-19-28-39-41, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 4

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one; Star Ball: five; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.03 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Pick 3 Day

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

Pick 3 Night

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-6-9

(nine, six, six, nine)

Pick 4 Night

1-1-4-0

(one, one, four, zero)

Powerball

10-21-26-41-49, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Weekly Grand

01-26-27-28-31

(one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)