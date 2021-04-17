Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE COMPLAINT

Ethics panel to eye rape complaint against Idaho lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee is investigating a rape complaint against an Idaho state lawmaker. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a freshman Republican from Lewiston, denied the allegation. His attorney has called for the ethics investigation to be dismissed, saying the encounter was consensual. In the complaint filed by House Republican leaders on March 17 and released Friday, the accuser told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn that she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he’d forgotten something. She said it happened despite the fact that she said “no” and froze.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho governor to veto bills curbing his emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will veto two bills intended to curb his power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the announcement Friday, with four former governors also voicing support for the decision. Little said the bills violate the state Constitution and threaten the safety and economy of Idaho residents by handcuffing the state’s ability to quickly take action during emergencies like earthquakes, droughts or floods. After Little’s announcement, the House Republican Caucus issued a statement saying the bills made needed updates to outdated emergency power laws. Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett, chided the governor, saying he was taking the bills personally.

THREE MISSING KIDS-BODY FOUND

Idaho sheriff: Missing girl’s body found, suspect arrested

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho sheriff says investigators have found what is believed to be the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week and that a suspect has been arrested. The girl’s two older siblings who were also reported missing and last seen months earlier have been found safe. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office first announced Tuesday that they were searching for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. Officials later said all three children were believed to have run away at separate times. Sheriff Donnie Wunder late Thursday announced that investigators found a dead body believed to be that of Taryn.

BEAR MAULING

Montana man severely injured by bear near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A bear mauled a Montana man causing him severe injuries near a campground just outside Yellowstone National Park. The violent encounter happened Thursday afternoon in an area of timber near Bakers Hole Campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana. The campground was closed at the time. Investigators have been unable to interview the victim because of his injuries. The West Yellowstone man was able to call 911 following the mauling and taken to a hospital in Idaho. First responders saw the bear and described it as a grizzly bear, but that has not been confirmed.

CAPITOL SIEGE-ARREST-IDAHO

Idaho man charged with hitting officers during Capitol siege

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been arrested and charged with attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said Thursday that 66-year-old Duke Edward Wilson of Nampa is facing five charges in connection with the violent siege at the Capitol. In court documents an FBI agent says video shows Wilson punching officers and hitting them with a vinyl pipe in the Capitol building tunnels. Wilson is at least the fourth Idaho resident to be charged in the insurrection so far. Wilson has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and his attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-GOVERNOR

House OKs Senate changes to bill trimming governor’s powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has approved Senate changes to a bill trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power. Lawmakers voted 52-15 on Thursday to approve two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate. Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods. The bill now goes to the governor, with many lawmakers expecting a veto that they would attempt to override. Another bill already sent to the governor targets a governor’s emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack.