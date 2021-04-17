Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Eyman ordered to pay $2.9M for Washington AG’s legal costs

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay nearly $2.9 million to cover the legal costs of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations. The Seattle Times reports Thurston County Superior Court James Dixon judge ruled Friday, giving Ferguson a near total victory in the case. That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious” and which Eyman used to enrich himself. In response to the newspaper’s request for comment Friday, Eyman forwarded a fundraising email calling Ferguson a cowardly bully.

Inslee signs measure addressing health provider PPE costs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires health benefit plans to reimburse health care providers a set amount for personal protective equipment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Some providers in the state, including dentists, have been billing insurance for the extra protective equipment they’ve had to use during the pandemic. But not all insurers cover the fee, which means the extra cost falls to patients. The new law requires that providers who bill insurance for protective gear as a separate expense to be reimbursed $6.57 per in-person patient encounter. The measure takes effect immediately and will end when the pandemic does.

Riot declared after windows smashed in Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot on Friday night after authorities said protesters smashed windows and burglarized businesses. Demonstrations had gathered in a park earlier in the day after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis earlier Friday said that police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man killed was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and pulled down police tape designed to keep people away.

Lawsuit over Indonesia 737 crash claims autothrottle problem

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions. The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it’s helping in the crash investigation.

Bail set at $1M for Bellingham woman accused of murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Bellingham woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a man who was shot and left in a park on the Semiahmoo Spit near the Canadian border last week. The Bellingham Herald reports 62-year-old Lynda Clare Mercy had bail set Wednesday at $1 million by Whatcom County Superior Court Commissioner Leon Henley. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested her on Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer. Court documents say deputies were called April 7 to Semiahmoo Parkway and found 67-year-old Thomas Flood, a transient man from Langley, covered in blankets on a trail.

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation. The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.” The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Oregon officials address the state’s COVID vaccine inequity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Oregon, officials on Friday addressed the “stark” and “unacceptable” disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Friday that people in state’s wealthiest ZIP code are 58% vaccinated, while a low income community that has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic is 22% vaccinated. Based on data from the health authority, white people represent 75% of Oregonians. While they only comprise about 50% of coronavirus cases, they account for 71% of vaccinations.

School leaders in Pacific NW say ‘no’ to standardized tests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — School leaders in Oregon and Washington are rejecting standardized testing that normally happens each spring because of instructional time lost to the pandemic. School boards for Oregon’s two largest school districts, Portland and Salem-Keizer, both passed resolutions this week not to administer standardized tests this year. Other districts, including Ashland, Eagle Point and Oregon Trail, have taken the same step. Also this week, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction said students there would take not the tests this spring. In Oregon, opting out of state assessments violates state policy and could affect school funds if schools don’t comply next year.

Mount Vernon woman found guilty of plot to kill ex-husband

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A Mount Vernon woman was found guilty of solicitation to commit murder after a jury found she had tried to convince her child to kill his father by adding rat poison to his food and drink. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle was also found guilty last week of solicitation to commit assault with a noxious substance. During trial, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich asserted that Valdiglesias-Lavalle and her ex-husband were divorcing, Valdiglesias-Lavalle had lost custody of their two sons. During a visit with the boys on June 3, 2020, the older boy recorded his mother saying he could kill his father by putting “venom” or rat poison into his food and drink.

Pierce County deputy shoots armed domestic violence suspect

BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) — A 70-year-old man is in critical condition after Pierce County deputies opened fire while responding to a 911 call. Police said they were called at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. When deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect, he was armed with a handgun. One deputy opened fire. Investigators have not said what happened before the deputy shot the suspect or whether the suspect fired any shots. No deputies were hurt. The deputy who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave, as per standard practice.