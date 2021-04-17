WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

Hit 5

11-13-22-35-39

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno

07-11-12-18-19-27-32-37-44-51-52-53-58-65-66-67-71-72-74-75

(seven, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five)

Lotto

11-22-25-37-41-43

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Match 4

02-14-15-21

(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Powerball

10-21-26-41-49, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million