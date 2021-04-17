AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 17.

Saturday, Apr. 17 30th anniversary of Nirvana debuting ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – 30th anniversary of Nirvana playing an unfinished version of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ live for the first time at the OK Hotel in Seattle. Although the music remained mostly unchanged on the final album version, the lyrics were heavily rewritten and the verse melody altered slightly. The recorded song appears on the band’s breakthrough sophomore album ‘Nevermind’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary 24 Sep

Monday, Apr. 19 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing (virtual)

Monday, Apr. 19 – Thursday, Apr. 22 CANCELED: Airports@Work Conference – CANCELED: Airports@Work Conference (Environment, Security, Operations and Information Technology) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

