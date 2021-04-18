Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state say a suspected car prowler is dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Spokane Police Department says the incident occurred early Saturday after someone reported a person was in their car and had pointed a gun at them. Police say officers found a person still in the car and armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect and an officer exchanged fire. Authorities did not say if the officer killed the man. Further investigation will include body cameras worn by officers. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No information about the person has been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay nearly $2.9 million to cover the legal costs of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations. The Seattle Times reports Thurston County Superior Court James Dixon judge ruled Friday, giving Ferguson a near total victory in the case. That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious” and which Eyman used to enrich himself. In response to the newspaper’s request for comment Friday, Eyman forwarded a fundraising email calling Ferguson a cowardly bully.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires health benefit plans to reimburse health care providers a set amount for personal protective equipment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Some providers in the state, including dentists, have been billing insurance for the extra protective equipment they’ve had to use during the pandemic. But not all insurers cover the fee, which means the extra cost falls to patients. The new law requires that providers who bill insurance for protective gear as a separate expense to be reimbursed $6.57 per in-person patient encounter. The measure takes effect immediately and will end when the pandemic does.