Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched eight sharp innings, rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run and the depleted Houston Astros ended a six-game losing streak, edging the Seattle Mariners 1-0. Greinke allowed four hits and walked none. He struck out six, two of them on 67 mph curveballs. Jones, from nearby Kent, Washington, hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth. He’s been pressed into service after five Astros – including starters Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez – were moved to the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Harris ran for two scores and Montana beat Portland State 48-7. It was Portland State’s first game since since a 53-46 loss at Eastern Washington on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 511 days. Both Portland State and Montana opted out of the Big Sky Conference’s six-game spring season. It was the Vikings’ only game of the spring. Harris who finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries. Davis Alexander threw for 193 yards and touchdown for Portland State.

UNDATED (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch wants to do his part to help people in Black and Hispanic communities get information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. He’s reached out to the nation’s top infectious disease specialist to do it. Lynch recently became the latest prominent athlete to sit down with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the efficacy of the vaccines. Lynch’s interview comes as NFL players issued statements through their union stating their intentions not to participate in in-person voluntary workouts at team facilities this offseason out of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.