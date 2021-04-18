Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO BALLOT INITIATIVES

Idaho governor signs bill making ballot measures tougher

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is widely seen as an attempt to stop a medical marijuana initiative. The Republican governor announced the decision Saturday to sign into law the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters. Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots. The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts. Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE COMPLAINT

Ethics panel to eye rape complaint against Idaho lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee is investigating a rape complaint against an Idaho state lawmaker. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a freshman Republican from Lewiston, denied the allegation. His attorney has called for the ethics investigation to be dismissed, saying the encounter was consensual. In the complaint filed by House Republican leaders on March 17 and released Friday, the accuser told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn that she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he’d forgotten something. She said it happened despite the fact that she said “no” and froze.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho governor to veto bills curbing his emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will veto two bills intended to curb his power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the announcement Friday, with four former governors also voicing support for the decision. Little said the bills violate the state Constitution and threaten the safety and economy of Idaho residents by handcuffing the state’s ability to quickly take action during emergencies like earthquakes, droughts or floods. After Little’s announcement, the House Republican Caucus issued a statement saying the bills made needed updates to outdated emergency power laws. Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett, chided the governor, saying he was taking the bills personally.

THREE MISSING KIDS-BODY FOUND

Idaho sheriff: Missing girl’s body found, suspect arrested

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho sheriff says investigators have found what is believed to be the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week and that a suspect has been arrested. The girl’s two older siblings who were also reported missing and last seen months earlier have been found safe. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office first announced Tuesday that they were searching for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. Officials later said all three children were believed to have run away at separate times. Sheriff Donnie Wunder late Thursday announced that investigators found a dead body believed to be that of Taryn.

BEAR MAULING

Montana man severely injured by bear near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A bear mauled a Montana man causing him severe injuries near a campground just outside Yellowstone National Park. The violent encounter happened Thursday afternoon in an area of timber near Bakers Hole Campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana. The campground was closed at the time. Investigators have been unable to interview the victim because of his injuries. The West Yellowstone man was able to call 911 following the mauling and taken to a hospital in Idaho. First responders saw the bear and described it as a grizzly bear, but that has not been confirmed.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASK-RULE

As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction, and many residents are fuming about it. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they’re “no longer necessary.” The administrator of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire. But the idea has prompted a flood of angry responses, with many residents calling it vast government overreach.