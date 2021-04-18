Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.

As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction, and many residents are fuming about it. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they’re “no longer necessary.” The administrator of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire. But the idea has prompted a flood of angry responses, with many residents calling it vast government overreach.

Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested four people after declaring a riot on Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires. Demonstrations started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that pulled down police tape intended to keep people away.

Lawmaker accused of misconduct relinquishes committee chair

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state representative has volunteered to step down as a committee chair after being accused of misconduct by another lawmaker. Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague on Monday. Witt temporarily removed himself as leader of the House Natural Resources panel. He said he believes he will be exonerated but would not function as committee chair until an investigation was finished. The bipartisan House Committee on Conduct had declined an investigator’s recommendation that the panel require Witt to step down. In a statement, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan slammed the conduct panel’s decision not to order Witt to give up his committee leadership position.

14-year-old boy hurt in shooting near soccer field

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a 14-year-old boy was shot near a soccer field where he was standing with friends. The Portland Police Bureau said Friday afternoon that officers were sent to a shooting just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Police say the teen was taken by private car to a hospital. Police say someone in a moving vehicle fired one to four shots at the small group. Police say the victim was hit in the side and seriously hurt. He is expected to survive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Police: Man fired gun at Salem protest, no one hurt

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 75-year-old Keizer man was arrested after firing a shotgun Thursday night near a group of protesters at the Salem Police Department station. The Statesman Journal reports police said Larry McFarland drove up to about 20 people protesting the death of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago police officer. Police say McFarland stepped out of his vehicle with the shotgun, pointed it at the crowd and fired it into the air. Salem Police said no one was injured. Police say officers ordered him to drop his weapon but he refused and left. Police say officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop nearby and arrested him. It wasn’t immediately known if McFarland has a lawyer.

Oregon City brush fire controlled, crews to remain in area

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a brush fire Friday near Oregon City that prompted some “Go Now” evacuations for residents in about a dozen homes is controlled. Clackamas Fire said on Twitter at about 2:10 p.m. Friday that crews were working to contain a fire on South Neibur Road and that some people in that area should evacuate. The fire department said later Friday that 17 structures were threatened but no one was injured and no structures were lost. Evacuation levels were reduced with all those told to leave immediately to “get ready” to go. The fire was estimated at about 40 acres. Officials say fire crews would stay in the area tonight.

Oregon officials address the state’s COVID vaccine inequity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Oregon, officials on Friday addressed the “stark” and “unacceptable” disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Friday that people in state’s wealthiest ZIP code are 58% vaccinated, while a low income community that has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic is 22% vaccinated. Based on data from the health authority, white people represent 75% of Oregonians. While they only comprise about 50% of coronavirus cases, they account for 71% of vaccinations.